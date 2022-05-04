(Photo: Douglas Farrow/Contributor)

Okanagan College Coyotes remain the cream of the crop in college baseball

First pitch is at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Elks Stadium

After another perfect 4-0 weekend against Victoria, the Okanagan College Coyotes have their first mid-week games of the season today (May 4) as they welcome the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack to town.

The Coyotes were dominant against Victoria outscoring them 28-4. With the four wins, the Coyotes remain at the top of the Canadian College Baseball Conference with a record of 17-3.

The closest team in the standings is the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs, who are 14-6, sitting three games behind the Coyotes.

For the fourth time in five weeks this season, the Coyotes had a player receive a player of the week honour. Nolan King earned the honour by batting .471 (8-17) against Victoria with three doubles and six RBIs.

Today, the Coyotes welcome their rivals from down Hwy. 97 in Kamloops’, the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack. The WolfPack are currently seventh in the league with a record of 6-10. TRU went 2-2 against the University of Calgary last weekend.

The two teams will play a doubleheader at Elks Stadium. First pitch is at 3 p.m. for game one and 6 p.m. for game two.

