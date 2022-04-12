(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Okanagan College Coyotes remain tops in college baseball

The Coyotes welcome the University of Calgary to town for Easter weekend

After suffering their first loss of the season on Friday night (April 8), the Okanagan College Coyotes baseball team dominated the rest of the weekend against the Vancouver Island University Mariners.

The Coyotes stormed back from the loss to win 11-6 and 5-4 on Saturday and finished the weekend by thumping the Mariners 15-5 on Sunday. In their eight games this season, the Coyotes have scored 76 runs and allowed just 37.

With the 3-1 weekend, the Coyotes are still at the top of the Canadian College Baseball Conference standings with a 7-1 record.

Adam Sarafinchen has been dominant in a couple of different ways for the Coyotes. On the pitching side of things, he’s 2-0 in two starts (tied for the league lead), with a 3.14 ERA, three walks, six hits and 22 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched.

In three games offensively, he’s batting .615 (8-13) with a triple, four RBIs, and three runs scored.

First baseman McCoy Pearce sits third in the league in batting average and RBIs through the first two weekends. He’s hitting .485 (16-33) and has 12 RBIs.

Sarafinchen doesn’t qualify in the league’s batting average leaders because he doesn’t have enough at-bats to qualify.

The Coyotes are going to be at home for the third-straight weekend to open the season this upcoming Easter weekend as they welcome the University of Calgary Dinos to town for a four-game series. The Dinos are 3-5 through the first two weekends.

The series will begin Friday night (April 15) with first pitch at 6 p.m. Saturday will feature two games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and then the series will finish on Sunday with an 11 a.m. first pitch.

All games are at Elks Stadium in Kelowna.

