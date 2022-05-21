Okanagan College Coyotes rolling at Canadian College World Series

With a win in their next game, they would advance straight to the finals

The Okanagan Coyotes are getting closer to playing for a championship at the Canadian College World Series.

In Lethbridge, Alta., the No. 1 seed Coyotes are 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament so far. They opened the event on Thursday (May 19) with a shortened seven-inning, mercy rule, 10-0 win over the Victoria Golden Tide.

On Saturday morning, they took care of business by beating the Vancouver Island Mariners 7-1, despite trailing early in the game and making three errors. First baseman McCoy Pearce came up with the big hit for Okanagan College as he had a triple and three RBIs.

Jayden Clayton threw a complete game for the Coyotes, allowing just one unearned run on five hits and zero walks while striking out seven batters.

With Saturday’s win, the Coyotes have advanced to play Sunday (May 22) at 12 p.m. Another win would advance the team straight to the championship. If they lose, it will play as their first loss, meaning they’ll play in the second semifinal to have another chance to head to the finals.

BaseballCollege AthleticsOkanagan