Okanagan College Coyotes take three of four games vs. Calgary

The Coyotes improved to 10-2 on the season, first place in the league

The Okanagan College Coyotes continued their dominant start to the Canadian College Baseball Conference season with another 3-1 weekend.

The series against the University of Calgary Dinos mirrored the prior weekend against the Vancouver Island University Mariners, as Calgary took the first game before the Coyotes dominated the rest of the way.

On Saturday (April 16), the Dinos took the first game of the weekend series in a pitcher’s duel by a score of 4-2. Chris Wyslobocki got the no-decision for the Coyotes as he threw seven innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out 12 Calgary batters. He now leads the league with 34 strikeouts on the season.

Calgary’s pitcher Ethan Webster threw eight innings, striking out eight batters to earn the win.

The rest of the weekend belonged to the Coyotes as they won 6-3 and 11-1 on Sunday and 7-5 on Monday.

In the 6-3 win, the Dinos made it close scoring three in the top of the ninth but Brennen Flodin came in to close the game out. The 11-1 win was a shortened seven-inning game due to the league’s mercy rule.

On Monday, the Coyotes were down 5-3 going into the bottom of the eighth when first baseman McCoy Pearce hit a grand slam to give them the lead and secure the 3-1 weekend.

With another three wins, the Coyotes remain at the top of the league with a 10-2 record. The Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs are on their tail as they improved to 9-2 over the weekend. The Dinos fell to 4-8.

This upcoming weekend, the Coyotes are playing a home-and-home series with the University of Fraser Valley Cascades, who are 6-6 on the season. On Friday (April 22), the Cascades will travel to Kelowna for two games at Elks Stadium. Game times are 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The two teams will take Saturday off before the Coyotes travel for the first time this season to take on the Cascades in Chilliwack on Sunday (April 24). Game times are 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

