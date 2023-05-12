Okanagan College Coyotes to honour veteran players before last regular season games

The Okanagan College Coyotes are finishing their regular season at Elks Stadium on Friday night. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

The games take place at 4 and 7 p.m. at Elks Stadium on Friday night

It’s seniors night in Kelowna, as the Okanagan College Coyotes look to end their Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) regular season on a high-note going into playoffs.

On Friday night, the Coyotes welcome the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack to town for the last two games of the regular season as they are fighting for the first overall seed in the league.

Going into the games, the Coyotes are tied for first place in the league with the Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs with a record of 19-11. Both teams complete their regular seasons on Friday.

The Coyotes played down in Chilliwack against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades on Thursday, where they won 8-5 and 12-5. Now they look to continue their winning ways against TRU, a team that they beat three times in four games last weekend. TRU is sitting in fifth in the CCBC with a record of 13-13.

Before Friday night’s games, the Coyotes will honour their seven senior players who will be playing at Elks Stadium for the final time in their CCBC careers. The seven players are:

  • Pitcher Sean Dunn;
  • Infielder Mike Duwyn;
  • Catcher Caleb Lumbard;
  • Pitcher Brennen Flodin;
  • Pitcher Brett Melanson;
  • Pitcher Connor Robbins;
  • Catcher Travis Butler.

Friday night’s games are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Elks Stadium.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
