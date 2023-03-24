(Contributed)

Okanagan College Coyotes welcome Victoria to open 2023 CCBC season

Friday night’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Another winter has come and gone, and it’s time for the boys of spring to hit the field and make a return as they look for back-to-back championship seasons.

The Okanagan College Coyotes begin the 2023 Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) season on Friday as they welcome the the Victoria Collegiate Golden Tide to town.

Last season, the Coyotes were dominant all year long as they finished the regular season 25-5 and went 4-0 in the playoffs to win their second CCBC championship in school history.

The good news for the Coyotes going into the new season is that they have a lot of players returning from last season as they look to win the title for the second straight year. They announced their full 52-man roster back in February.

The Coyotes welcome Victoria to town for a four-game series to start with the season with all games taking place at Elks Stadium. The first pitch of the season will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday night. On Saturday, they’ll continue the weekend with two games scheduled for 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Then they’ll finish the weekend with a game on Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

