Okanagan College Coyotoes basketball returns this weekend

There will be a pep rally before the first games of 2019

The Okanagan College Coyotes start the new year with back to back games against Columbia Bible College. Photo: Mark Brett/Western News

Basketball returns for the Okanagan College Coyotes basketball teams. Both the mens’ and women’s Coyotes’ basketball squads are set to play the first games of 2019 this weekend.

With visitors Columbia Bible College in for back-to-back games, the Coyotes are hosting a pep rally before the first game on Friday night for families and fans to come out and support. Snacks and beverages are available at the rally at the Okanagan College campus from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with give-aways, and free McDonald’s burgers to kids under 12 before the 6 p.m. tip off at KSS.

After a month off, the Coyotes’ men squad will look to build on their 2-6 record as January marks the beginning of the second third of the season.

As for the women’s team, they aim to continue where they left off in 2018 and work towards their fourth win of the season. The women peppered CBC last November with a 77-49 victory.

The women will play CBC on Friday night at 6 p.m., and Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The men’s 2019 start will be at 8 p.m. on Friday night, and 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

