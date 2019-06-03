Okanagan college guard part of duo transferring to UBC Okanagan Heat basketball

Kasey Patchell and Alessia Brutto will join the Heat’s women’s basketball crew in the fall

Capilano’s Alessia Brutton (left) was the PACWEST Rookie of the Year and Kasey Patchell (right) was Okanagan College’s point guard. The two players will join the UBC Okanagan Heat crew in the fall. Photo: UBC Okanagan Athletics

The UBC Okanagan women’s Heat basketball team has recruited a duo of talented guards for the upcoming season.

Okanagan College Coyotes’ point guard Kasey Patchell joins Capilano University’s Alessia Brutto as the latest additions to the Heat’s 2019 roster.

Patchell was a provincial champion with KSS in 2018, while Brutto was the PACWEST Rookie of the Year with the Capilano Blues last season.

“These two players round off a very deep and diverse first recruiting class for our coaching staff,” said head coach Bobby Mitchell.

“We are all very happy with being able to bring in so much talent, both local players and from other areas of Western Canada. I think it is a testament where this program is going to see the level of interest we are getting from quality potential players.”

Patchell had a good first year with the Coyotes last season. She averaged nine points a game and was sixth in the conference for made three-pointers with a 30.6 per cent efficiency from beyond the arc.

She said she’s excited to continuing playing and learning in the Okanagan.

“I chose UBCO because it is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a program in my hometown,” said Patchell. “I look forward to playing for a great coach that I’ve played for in the past and I’m excited to play for again. It’s also pretty prestigious to have a University of British Columbia degree.”

Brutto, a taller guard, averaged 11.9 points and 9.8 rebounds last season during her rookie of the year campaign with the Blues.

She said the level of basketball and education was part of her decision to join the Heat.

“UBC Okanagan is known for its high level of education,” said Brutto.

“From an athletic prospective, it has a good working environment and ethics. I am excited to hopefully help the program to grow while training and competing against really good players.”

Coach Mitchell’s first recruiting class for the Heat now includes three Okanagan players, three from the Lower Mainland, and one from each Alberta and Saskatchewan.

