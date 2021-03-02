Okanagan College holds March Madness fundraiser

Money from the fundraiser will go to support the Okanagan College Foundation

It’s called Madness for a reason.

Okanagan College’s basketball program is running a March Madness bracket fundraiser this month. This is where you have a chance to pick the teams that will end up in the NCAA Div. 1 men’s basketball Final Four, and who will advance to the championship game.

On March 14, the NCAA will announce the bracket, a grid of all the teams in the tournament and the path they have to follow to the Final Four and the championship.

It’s a three-week tournament that sees four regions with 16 teams each seeded No. 1 through 16. Over the years, the tourney has produced some quality upsets, like the 14th seed knocking off the third seed in the opening round and those upsets usually spoil many brackets.

Only once has a 16th seed knocked off a top seed.

Those registered for Okanagan College’s bracket would create their bracket using a link from the college to make a selection of who will win each game in the tournament.

Starting on March 18, the tournament will consist of 64 teams that compete in a single-elimination bracket with one winner. The winner of the bracket pool will win $1,000 and an autographed youth DeMar DeRozan jersey. Second place will receive a Salorr portable gas scooter, and third place will receive $250.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go directly into the Okanagan College Foundation for bursaries, scholarships and awards for both men and women basketball student-athletes.

Due to the cancellation of last year’s March Madness, the college has a goal of raising $18,000. Currently, only $2,000 has been raised, but there are 14 days left until the deadline for registrations.

