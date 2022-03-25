Okanagan College women’s basketball begin nationals in Nanaimo

The Coyotes won the PACWEST championship to make the nationals

The Okanagan College Coyotes women’s basketball team opens up the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) women’s national championship this afternoon in Nanaimo.

The Coyotes won the national championships after winning the PACWEST championship back on March 5 when they beat the Vancouver Island University (VIU) Mariners 79-74. Despite losing in the PACWEST title, VIU is also in the nationals because they are hosting the tournament.

This is the first time in Okanagan College women’s basketball history that they have won the PACWEST title and made the nationals.

The tournament runs from today (March 25) to Sunday, March 27. Okanagan College opens the tournament at 3 p.m. today against the Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) Mystics. MSVU finished first in the Atlantic College Athletic Association (ACAA) standings this season with a record of 9-2 and won the ACAA title over St.Thomas University to advance to nationals.

With a win, Okanagan College will play in the semi-final at 6 p.m. on Saturday. If they lose, they will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The team created a GoFundMe to help them with the costs that come with going to nationals and raised $4,320.

