Okanagan FC return to Kelowna’s Apple Bowl on July 7. Photo: One10 Photography

Okanagan FC add two wins after challenging road trip

OKFC returns to Kelowna’s Apple Bowl for their next home game July 7

The Okanagan Football Club is benefiting from the fruit of their labours.

After starting the season with three losses, OKFC has improved their record with an undefeated record in their last five games. With four wins and one draw, the Kelowna-based soccer team now sits fourth in the Pacific Coast Soccer League.

Coach Andrew Stevenson said that the team was never too worried about putting wins together.

“We have the squad and the work ethic, and we knew it would just take some time,” said Stevenson.

OKFC went undefeated in their two-game road trip over Canada Day weekend. They got narrow victories in Surrey and New Westminster and banked the six points. The points have been crucial for OKFC as their roster depth has been tested with more than half the team missing various games due to injuries.

Stevenson said the team has shown real resilience.

“Our entire group has a good grasp on how we want to play as a team. We’re not the team that has all the all-star players; we have depth and quality throughout the roster. We’ve shown the qualities of a top team.”

“At the end of the day, I have faith that the guys that are on the field have everything they need to get the results and I know they can get the job done,” said Stevenson.

Though OKFC have only scored eight goals so far this season, they’ve only been scored on nine times which is the second best goals against in the league. Their defensive strength has been tested with different starting players almost every game, but OKFC haven’t surrendered a goal in their last three matches.

With playoffs around the corner, the coach isn’t nitpicking the details of how or why they’re winning, just that they are winning.

“We just think about the next match and keep playing to our strengths, and now we have some momentum behind us,” Stevenson said.

OKFC returns to Kelowna on July 7 with a 3 p.m. match at the Apple Bowl.

