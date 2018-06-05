Garrett Kucher (left) and Conner Kozak have gained exempt status for the GolfBC Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon. -Image: Contributed

Okanagan flavour in GolfBC Championship field

A Predator Ridge gold ambassador and Okanagan Golf Club pro will play at Gallagher’s June 14 to 17

A pair of golfers with Kelowna ties have earned exemptions for the GolfBC Championship later this month at Gallagher’s Canyon.

Garrett Kucher and Conner Kozak will play in the third event on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada schedule, from June 14 to 17 in Kelowna.

Kucher turned pro three seasons ago and has since played has since played professional golf in Europe, Spain, Arizona and on the Vancouver Golf Tour. Kucher, who recently joined Predator Ridge as their Golf Ambassador, has won a number of other tournaments, including last year’s Ogopogo Invitational at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

Kozak, an assistant pro at the Okanagan Golf Club and Vernon native, played for the UBC men’s golf team, helping lead the Thunderbirds to numerous national championships. Some individual varsity highlights included two first-team NAIA All-American awards (2013, 2014), All-Regional Champion in 2014, and being named to the Canadian FISU World University Championship team (2014).

Joining Kucker and Kozak at the GolfBC Championship is Lake Cowichan’s Jimmy Jones, who recently completed his final year of NCAA eligibility at the University of South Florida. Jones was a NCAA Div. 2 first team All-American in 2015-16 and finished tied for 13th at the 2017 Canadian men’s amateur. Jones hopes to pursue his dream of playing professional golf, following in the footsteps of his mother, Canadian Hall of Fame Member Dawn Coe-Jones.

Another exemption will be granted to the 2018 Zone 2 Junior Tour Order of Merit winner, who will be determined this weekend at the two-day Tour Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club.

The fifth and final exemption will come from the Interior PGA Tour, with the selection of that representative to be named shortly.

Four-day tournament passes for the GolfBC Championship are $35 each, with the daily passes going for $15.

For ticket or other tournament information, go to golfbcchampionship.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stanhope brings superb stick to Tigers

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake paddlers rescued

Trouble encountered off Green Bay on West Kelowna shoreline

Vehicle related incidents in West Kelowna

Accident and vehicle fire keep emergency personnel busy

Anti-pipeline protest in Kelowna

Opponents of Trans Mountain Pipeline, and Ottawa’s purchase of it, protest outside MP’s office

Teaching at-risk kids to reach their potential

Agassiz alternate school head offers program at UBCO this summer

The Baron is back, and it’s booming

Burger Baron, the once-iconic burger joint in Kelowna is making a comeback

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

Up-and-coming comedian to make stop in Kelowna

Eric Johnston will appear at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge Sept. 8

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

Stanhope brings superb stick to Tigers

Buffalo NCAA field lacrosse player signs with Vernon

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

North Okanagan paddleboarder takes on lake for hospice

Dancing With the Vernon Stars participant Aaron Nasipayko hopes to paddle length of Okanagan Lake

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Most Read