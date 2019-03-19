The 18th hole at the Quail. Photo: Okanagan Golf Club

Okanagan Golf Club welcomes proposed additions to courses

Kelowna City Council is discussing putting housing units on the 18th hole of the Quail

One of the Okanagan’s premier golf destinations may have a different look at the final hole in the next few seasons.

The Quail, one of two courses at Okanagan Golf Club, is being considered by Kelowna City Council to have a brand new housing unit added to the 18th hole of the course.

While the proposed changes to the course will not be implemented until sometime after this season, they will not impact the integrity of the final hole.

“The changes will not change the fact that the Quail’s 18th hole is, and will continue to be, one of the most beautiful and challenging holes in B.C.,” said Okanagan Golf Club general manager Dan Matheson.

The proposed rezoning changes would bring 23 housing units to be built next to the hole, Kelowna City Council gave first reading to the proposed changes before opening it up for a public hearing March 26.

“It’s exciting and no doubt a reflection of not only a healthy Kelowna economy, but a health B.C. economy,” he said.

READ MORE: Housing proposed on popular Kelowna golf course land

READ MORE: Delegation seeking to save Lake Country golf course

The changes to the hole would mean the hole’s par would change from a par four to a par three, and moving the opening tee shot.

“We are keeping that ‘second shot’ over the water on the course; in the form of a par three now making it the ‘first shot.’ Potentially making it even more challenging, more pressure packed, and more memorable,” said Matheson.

READ MORE: Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for “earth homes”

Until any changes are officially approved by Kelowna City Council, it will be business as usual for Okanagan Golf Club for the 2019 season.

