Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Take either of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort’s two 18-hole golf tracks.
You’ll be playing one of the best public courses in Canada.
The PGA Of Canada Top 100 presented by Golf Talk Canada is the first-ever top 100-course list compiled exclusively by the PGA Professionals of Canada.
Predator Ridge’s Predator course came in at No. 8 in the top-50 public, semi-private and resort courses in the country, while its sister track, the Ridge course, came in at No. 16.
Tobiano, near Savona, was ranked No. 7.
Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, NS was named the No. 1 course.
Other Okanagan-Shuswap courses to crack the top-50 were Talking Rock near Chase at No. 19; Gallagher’s Canyon (Kelowna), No. 44; and Salmon Arm Golf Club at No. 47.
There are no fully private Okanagan courses, so none made the top-50 list of Canada’s best private courses.
Three B.C. courses cracked the top-six. Capilano and Shaughnessy, both in Vancouver, came in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, while the Victoria Golf Course was rated No. 6.
Top private course in the country is The National Golf Club of Canada in Woodbridge, Ont.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.