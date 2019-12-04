Predator Ridge Resort’s two 18-hole golf courses have cracked the top-20 in a list of Canada’s top 50 public golf courses as chosen by The PGA of Canada. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

Take either of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort’s two 18-hole golf tracks.

You’ll be playing one of the best public courses in Canada.

The PGA Of Canada Top 100 presented by Golf Talk Canada is the first-ever top 100-course list compiled exclusively by the PGA Professionals of Canada.

Predator Ridge’s Predator course came in at No. 8 in the top-50 public, semi-private and resort courses in the country, while its sister track, the Ridge course, came in at No. 16.

READ MORE: Weir turns heads at Predator Ridge

Tobiano, near Savona, was ranked No. 7.

Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, NS was named the No. 1 course.

Other Okanagan-Shuswap courses to crack the top-50 were Talking Rock near Chase at No. 19; Gallagher’s Canyon (Kelowna), No. 44; and Salmon Arm Golf Club at No. 47.

There are no fully private Okanagan courses, so none made the top-50 list of Canada’s best private courses.

Three B.C. courses cracked the top-six. Capilano and Shaughnessy, both in Vancouver, came in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, while the Victoria Golf Course was rated No. 6.

Top private course in the country is The National Golf Club of Canada in Woodbridge, Ont.

