Okanagan golf pro soars to home course position

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe, shown at the home of golf, St. Andrew’s in Scotland, has been named the Royal York Golf Course’s director of golf operations. (Facebook photo)

It was going to take something special for Jesse Crowe to leave the Salmon Arm Golf Club after seven years as the club’s head professional.

That something special came along in the town where he parks his commuter vehicle and his hat.

Crowe has been named the director of golf operations at the Royal York Golf Course in Armstrong, where he’s lived the past 15 years with his wife and three kids.

“It’s (Royal York) a two-minute drive from my house or a 14-minute walk,” laughed Crowe, 40, who began golfing at age 12 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club and turned pro in 2002. He has also been head pro at the Mabel Lake (near Kingfisher), Canoe Creek (now Shuswap National) and Salmon Arm clubs.

“This is a really, really special chance for me and I’m very excited.”

Crowe will oversee everything to do with golf and will take over the course’s social media platforms. He’s hoping to create some new teaching programs and institute the return of a junior night program to go along with the course’s men’s and ladies’ night events.

“I love people whether they’re golfers or not,” said Crowe.

Teaching will be the main focus for Crowe, especially as potential changes to the course are in the works.

The York family is in the midst of selling the course they’ve operated on their property for the past 30 years, and potential changes to zoning and the official community plan for the property are slated to come before Armstrong council likely in March.

New plans for the property, if approved, include adding housing and reducing the nine-hole layout to an executive-style course. A new putting green is part of the new plan as is a new name for the course.

Todd York said the course will remain the same for 2021 with no changes to the nine holes.

“We will operate as usual for 2021,” said York, adding he’s thrilled to have Crowe on board. “Jesse will handle all the golf operations and he brings a lot to the position. He’ll focus on families, juniors as well as lessons.”

