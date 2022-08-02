Okanagan Gymnastics Centre back on national stage

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre had six athletes attend the Canadian championships

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s trampoline team has returned home from its first in-person Canadian championship in trampoline gymnastics in over two years.

The competition took place July 20-24 in Calgary, and was a qualifier for world age groups for Level 5 through Senior athletes.

The Centre had six athletes qualify and attend the championships, which drew over 400 athletes from across Canada.

OGC athletes had some great finishes including:

Ethan Scott – 4th on trampoline and 4th on double mini trampoline in the L6 (15-16 age) category;

Travis Andersen – 5th on trampoline and 7th on double mini trampoline in the L5 (15-16 age) category;

Seija Bishop – 8th on double mini Trampoline and 10th in tumbling in the L7 (17+age) category.

In team finals, Team B.C. placed first in trampoline, double mini trampoline, and power tumbling for the women.

The OGC trampoline team is now looking ahead to the 2023 season.

