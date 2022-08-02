Okanagan Gymnastics Centre back on national stage

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s trampoline team has returned home from its first in-person Canadian championship in trampoline gymnastics in over two years.
The competition took place July 20-24 in Calgary, and was a qualifier for world age groups for Level 5 through Senior athletes.
The Centre had six athletes qualify and attend the championships, which drew over 400 athletes from across Canada.
OGC athletes had some great finishes including:
- Ethan Scott – 4th on trampoline and 4th on double mini trampoline in the L6 (15-16 age) category;
- Travis Andersen – 5th on trampoline and 7th on double mini trampoline in the L5 (15-16 age) category;
- Seija Bishop – 8th on double mini Trampoline and 10th in tumbling in the L7 (17+age) category.
In team finals, Team B.C. placed first in trampoline, double mini trampoline, and power tumbling for the women.
The OGC trampoline team is now looking ahead to the 2023 season.
@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.