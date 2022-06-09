Okanagan Gymnastics trampoline team had 15 top 10 finishes at the Western Canada Cup from June 3-5. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan Gymnastics trampoline team had 15 top 10 finishes at the Western Canada Cup from June 3-5. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan Gymnastics team bounce and tumble to tournament success

Western Canada Cup brings together best trampoline, tumbling athletes in B.C., Alta. Sask. and Man.

The Okanagan Gymnastics trampoline team returned from the recent Western Canada Cup competition in Port Moody with six podium placements among 15 top 10 finishes.

Brayden Renou was the first-place all-around winner of the competition, along with a gold medal on trampoline in L4 14U, a silver medal in L4 tumbling, and fourth-place in L4 14U double mini-trampoline. Renou also placed second in L4 synchronized trampoline with partner Jordon Hevesy. Hevesy earned a fifth-place finish in L4 15+ double mini-trampoline, as well as 10th place in L4 15+ trampoline.

Claudia Clark earned a silver medal in L4 15+ double mini-trampoline, and a fifth-place finish in L4 synchronized trampoline with her partner Kayley Gawley. Clark also placed 15th in L4 15+ trampoline. Gawley’s performance in individual trampoline led her to a bronze medal in the L4 15+ category. She also placed 10th in L4 15+ double mini-trampoline, as well as 13th in L3 tumbling.

Paige Porcellato placed ninth in L3 14U double mini-trampoline and 10th in L4 14U trampoline. Maeve Pither Byrne finished ninth in L3 14U trampoline and 10th in L2 13U double mini-trampoline.

The Western Canada Cup brings together the best provincial level trampoline, tumbling, and double mini-trampoline athletes in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba to compete for the title of Western Canadian Champion.

