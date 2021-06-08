Okanagan gymnastics team sweeps competition at provincial championships

Altogether the athletes won ten first place medals and came in second place overall in B.C.

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre swept the competition at provincial championships coming in second place in British Columbia.

Lead by coaches Jamie Gardner, Chris Sheremeta, and Maryna Vorobyova, the athletes at Okanagan Gymnastics Centre surpassed expectations for both women’s artistic gymnastics and trampoline gymnastics. The athletes won a total of ten first-place medals as well as multiple second-place and third-place finishes.

The Junior Olympics Level 3 team finished second in the province, a huge accomplishment for a small team of four athletes — Victoria Schmidt, Kaydence Celedon-Davies, Keyanna-Celedon Davies and Kaycee McFarlane.

The team is now preparing for the upcoming Virtual Ogopogo competition, which will see gymnasts throughout B.C. competing in their own gyms and submitting videos for judging.

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre is the only non-profit gym located in the Okanagan Valley.

