Okanagan gymnasts fly high in Hawaii

The Okanagan Gymnastics Club sent nine athletes and two coaches to Oahu, Hawaii to enjoy some winter sun and compete at the 2018 Aloha Gymfest.

The competition featured athletes from Canada, the U.S., Japan and Australia.

In the Level 4 competition, OGC’s Haylee Van Steinburg, 10, finished second on vault, bars, floor and all around. Summer Houston, 10, finished fourth on bars and sixth overall.

In Level 5, Shiphra Penner, 10, finished second overall after earning second place on bars and third place on vault. Alexandra Kennedy, 10, finished 5th on floor.

Sydney Ortynski, 10, competed in level 6 where she finished fifth on beam, sixth on bars and 9th overall

In Level 8 competition, Danica Graves, 16, finished second on beam and seventh overall, while Braelyn Dillon, 16, finished 4th on beam and 6th overall.

In Level 9 competition, Gabriela Beselt, 14, finished first overall with second on beam and third on bars and floor. Vanessa Bulcock, 16, finished second on bars and beam and fourth overall.

The OGC girls were coached by Heather Ivanitz and Jesse Jakins.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.