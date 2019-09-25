KSS Owls make a defensive play at the 2017 B.C. high school provincial AAA volleyball championships. (John Morrow/Black Press)

Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary are making waves, George Elliot still in top five

It’s early in the B.C. high school volleyball season, but multiple Okanagan high schools have had a good start.

After league play and tournaments through September, Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary have solidified top spots in the AAA boys division: Mt. Boucherie sits in third while KSS sits in fourth.

In AA division, George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country comes in ranked fifth. The Coyotes are consistently one of the best programs in B.C. and came in second at last year’s provincial championships.

READ MORE: B.C. Coaches Week celebrates coaching volunteers

READ MORE: West Kelowna drops overtime heart-breaker to undefeated Silverbacks

The B.C. high school volleyball championships start in late November.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna drops overtime heart-breaker to undefeated Silverbacks

Just Posted

Canadian rockers Big Sugar coming to Kelowna

The band will be visiting Kelowna on their new album tour Nov. 8

Okanagan high schools get top 10 nods in early volleyball rankings

Mt. Boucherie and Kelowna Secondary are making waves, George Elliot still in top five

West Kelowna Mayor discusses energy infrastructure needs during Vancouver convention

Mayor Milsom is at the UBCM Convention in Vancouver through the week

Grab your snifters: Hopscotch Festival returns to Kelowna

The festival starts Friday and features international drinks and food

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Kamloops groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

Rain puts out truck fire on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

There were no injuries

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

Straight from Dehart

Cloverdale Paint welcomes new area manager

Most Read