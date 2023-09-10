Okanagan local leads Germany to international basketball glory

Head coach Gordon Herbert (far right) celebrates with his German team after they defeated Serbia 83-77 in the FIBA World Cup final. (NBA.com Photo)

Canada had quite the day at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Not only did the national team defeat the USA for bronze, but a local of Penticton helped guide the German team to gold.

Gordon Herbert, who grew up in Penticton, playing for the Penticton Secondary School Lakers, coached Germany to an nervy 83-77 victory over Serbia in the gold-medal game.

Coach Gordon Herbert was feeling the emotions after Team Germany’s FIBA World Cup championship🥇🙌pic.twitter.com/BlsWoUCkoy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023

Germany, who defeated the vaunted USA in the semifinals, was paced by Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder’s 28 points.

Herbert has been at the helm of the German program since 2021. Previously, he has had coaching stints with the Toronto Raptors as an assistant in 2008-09, and was the Cup champion in the Finnish (2009), German (2004) and French (2007) leagues.

Germany’s victory was the first time ever at the FIBA World Cup. This year’s event was held in Manila, Philippines along with Jakarta, Indonesia.

Canada defeated the USA 127-118 in the bronze medal match in overtime, giving the Canucks their first ever medal at the event.

History Made. 🥉 Shoutout Team Canada for securing the first ever Bronze medal at the #FIBAWC https://t.co/HyEqEIK3VH — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 10, 2023

Full stats and information can be found at fiba.basketball/basketballworldcup.

