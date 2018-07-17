Okanagan mixed martial arts athlete ready for battle

Xcessive Force Fighting Championship comes to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

UFC vets, top prospects, and local talents will be battling for titles on Saturday, July 21 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Presented by Diablo Nutrients, Xcessive Force Fighting Championship – 18 “The Diablo Fight Series” is exclusive to the Okanagan.

“There’s a definite local flavour on the card,” said Darren Cliffe, president of Xcessive Force Fighting Championship Inc. “This is the first time we’ve brought a series to the Okanagan. We’ve put together an impressive card featuring the best of the best in professional and amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). Two UFC veterans, Kelowna’s Matt Dwyer and Dominique Steele will battle for the XFFC Middleweight Title. July 21 marks a major milestone for Dwyer. It’s the first time he’ll be fighting in the Okanagan, so come out and support him. It’s exciting.”

Raised in Kelowna, Cliffe comes from a strong MMA background. With a pro-record of 17-2, Cliffe shifted to promotions and started Xcessive Force Fighting Championship five years ago. Under Cliffe’s leadership, it’s now rated the second MMA promotion in Canada, showcasing Western Canadian fighters as they pursue their UFC dreams.

Tickets for Diablo Nutrients Presents: XFFC – 18 “The Diablo Fight Series” start at $55 (plus applicable fees). They’re available for purchase online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC). On Saturday, a remote box office will be set up at Entrance 3 at 5 p.m.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A’s sweep Pirates, host Twins to cap regular season
Next story
Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Just Posted

Crash closed Okanagan Connector

A two-vehicle crash closed the highway last night

Truck drives through cattle guard in West Kelowna

The incident was reported about 12 a.m.

Award-winning rockers The Glorious Sons to play Kelowna

Fresh off supporting the Rolling Stones in France, the Canadian band will play Prospera Place Nov. 5

The City of Kelowna needs your help to design its cultural plan

Residents are invited to take part in an online survey until Aug. 31

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Alberta man drowns in Mara Lake near Sicamous

The 26-year-old man’s body was retrieved on July 16

Trudeau blasts Putin, Russia following Finland summit but stays mum on Trump

Strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland

Okanagan mixed martial arts athlete ready for battle

Xcessive Force Fighting Championship comes to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Temperature records break across southern B.C. as heat continues

Whistler broke a 70-year-old record high of 32.2 C with a temperature of 32.9 C

A’s sweep Pirates, host Twins to cap regular season

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Okanagan Athletics’… Continue reading

Most Read