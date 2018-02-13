Freestyle skier Andi Naude, from Penticton, will compete in the women’s moguls final at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Sunday morning. Submitted photo

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

Penticton’s Andi Naude has responded to the flood of comments that came at her via social media after missing out on a medal in the super final of the women’s moguls competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Naude showed grace and composure after sitting in a prime spot to stand on the podium. Finishing in first place in the qualifier, she was the last skier to go when it came down to the top six skiers in the world in the final to determine who would win a medal.

Related: Lots of Olympic love for Penticton's Andi Naude

On her final run, Naude lost control of her speed after her first jump sending her out of bounds and disqualifying her. Shortly after her run, messages started appearing on social media showing appreciation for the 22-year-old skier.

Related: Naude misses out on Olympic medal

She responded on Monday through her own social media account.

“Although it is still difficult to find the right words to express how I feel, I want to thank you all for the overwhelming amount of love and support I have received of the past few days. Each and every one of your messages means the world to me,” wrote Naude. “I apologize for the delay in response, but trust that the messages have been warmly received and that I will respond in due time. You have put a smile on my dial, brought me to tears and lifted my spirits. It has been the greatest honour to represent Canada at the Olympic Games and I am forever grateful for the opportunity. My childhood dream has finally become a reality and I am beyond thrilled.”

