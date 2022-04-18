Malindi Elmore set a new Canadian women course record (Jensen Edwards/Submitted) Malindi Elmore set a new Canadian women course record (Jensen Edwards/Submitted)

Okanagan Olympians succeed at the Boston Marathon

Hofbauer and Elmore trained in the Okanagan for the Boston Marathon

Local Olympians Malindi Elmore and Trevor Hofbauer raced at the 2022 Boston Marathon.

Hofbauer, of Peachland, held his own in the blistering men’s field, finishing in 15th with a time of 2:10:52. The winner, Evans Chebet of Kenya, finished in 2:06:51.

Elmore, of Kelowna, finished in 11th place with a time of 2:27:58, setting a new Canadian course record. The women’s champion, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir, ran the marathon in 2:21:01.

Elmore also placed second in the women’s 40-44 age division. In addition to being an elite athlete and coach, Elmore is also a mother of two young boys.

Both Okanagan athletes ran world qualifying times in the race.

Elmore and Hofbauer spent much of their marathon preparation around Kelowna, running along the Okanagan Rail Trail and at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl Stadium track.

Prior to the race, Elmore and Hofbauer told Capital News that they plan to grab a beer and perhaps some Boston clam chowder on Boylston St. after the race.

Elmore will spend her recovery time after the race helping out at the Cherry Blossom Triathlon, which is returning to the Okanagan after a two-year hiatus.

READ MORE: Two Kelowna Olympians get ready to race in the Boston Marathon

