Okanagan pickleball pair win bronze at nationals

Vernon and Kelowna players reach podium in California

Mixed Doubles Pickleball partners, Jayne Hackman from Vernon, and Dale Charlton from Kelowna beat out 17 teams to win a bronze medal in the 65+ age category in the U.S. Pickleball Nationals in Indian Wells, California.

“It’s been a very exciting 11 days competing in two warm-up tournaments in the Phoenix area, followed by the U.S. Nationals in Indian Wells,” said Hackman.

Hackman also won a gold medal with her doubles partner, Kathy Evers from Colorado in the 65+ division competing against twelve other teams. She and Evers have played together in tournaments for two years and had a nail-biting come-from-behind victory in some very hard fought games.

See related: Medals galore for Okanagan athletes

To top off the U.S. Nationals, Hackman also beat out 10 competitors in the ladies singles 65-70 age bracket and was undefeated — once again winning Gold as she did in 2017.

Hackman has lived in Vernon for 38 years and started playing Pickleball with the Vernon Pickleball Association four years ago.

To find out more about Pickleball in Vernon, go to www.vernonpickleball.com

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Skating Club skaters take home 10 medals and three provincial titles

Just Posted

Festival of Trees returns to West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery

The fundraiser for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation will run Nov. 23 to Jan. 4

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Proportional representation vote continues to draw low numbers

Only 6.5 per cent of eligible voters have cast ballots so far in B.C. referendum

Kelowna Skating Club skaters take home 10 medals and three provincial titles

Ava Sanderson was among the winners of the 2019 B.C and Yukon Sectional Championships

Kelowna to host World Junior pre-tournament game

Team Russia will take on Team Sweden at Prospera Place on Dec. 18

Your weekday weather update

Flurries and more rain anticipated for the Okanagan - Shuswap

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

Okanagan pickleball pair win bronze at nationals

Vernon and Kelowna players reach podium in California

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Couple allegedly caught staking out Okanagan home

The man and woman were seen in a black Suzuki Tracker with a white back

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Most Read