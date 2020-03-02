Vernon skip Jim Cotter dropped a tough 9-8 decision to Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships Monday in Kingston, Ont. (Black Press - file photo)

Okanagan rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

The good news for the Jim Cotter rink is there’s not a lot of time to dwell on the win that got away from him Monday morning.

Leading 8-5 without hammer, the B.C. champs gave up a four-ender to Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone, who came away with a 9-8 victory at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships in Kingston, Ont.

The win improves Dunstone’s record in Pool A to 2-1 while Cotter’s Vernon rink, consisting of Steve Laycock of Saskatoon, Kelowna’s Andrew Nerpin, Rick Sawatsky of Vernon and fifth player Brad Wood of Penticton, drops to 1-2 heading into a game with undefeated Mike McEwen’s Winnipeg Wild Card rink (3-0) Monday at 11 a.m. Pacific.

READ MORE: Vernon rink begins Brier with win

McEwen beat Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories (0-3) by a score of 6-2.

Dunstone, whose rink includes former Cotter teammate Catlin Schneider, jumped out to a 4-1 lead with a deuce heading into the fifth-end break. Cotter countered with a three-spot in six to tie the game 4-4, then stole two in seventh for a 6-4 lead.

Dunstone got one back in eight and Cotter picked up a deuce with hammer in the ninth for an 8-5 lead, setting the stage for Saskatchewan’s dramatic comeback.

* Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada improved to 3-1 Monday with a 6-4 win over host Switzerland at the World Wheelchair Championships in Wetzikan.

Canada plays Scotland (2-2) Monday evening.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White hosts its largest race event in history
Next story
Zamboni driver unlikely to spur NHL to change goalie rule

Just Posted

Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

A 63-year-old woman drove her corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza last Saturday

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Dubstep legend, Borgore, returns to Sapphire Nightclub

The electronic dance music DJ is on a world tour, making numerous stops in B.C. and Alberta

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

Big White hosts its largest race event in history

Over 400 skiers and snowboarders are competing at the World Airline Ski Championships

Most Read