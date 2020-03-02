Okanagan rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Vernon skip Jim Cotter dropped a tough 9-8 decision to Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships Monday in Kingston, Ont. (Black Press - file photo)

The good news for the Jim Cotter rink is there’s not a lot of time to dwell on the win that got away from him Monday morning.

Leading 8-5 without hammer, the B.C. champs gave up a four-ender to Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone, who came away with a 9-8 victory at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championships in Kingston, Ont.

The win improves Dunstone’s record in Pool A to 2-1 while Cotter’s Vernon rink, consisting of Steve Laycock of Saskatoon, Kelowna’s Andrew Nerpin, Rick Sawatsky of Vernon and fifth player Brad Wood of Penticton, drops to 1-2 heading into a game with undefeated Mike McEwen’s Winnipeg Wild Card rink (3-0) Monday at 11 a.m. Pacific.

READ MORE: Vernon rink begins Brier with win

McEwen beat Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories (0-3) by a score of 6-2.

Dunstone, whose rink includes former Cotter teammate Catlin Schneider, jumped out to a 4-1 lead with a deuce heading into the fifth-end break. Cotter countered with a three-spot in six to tie the game 4-4, then stole two in seventh for a 6-4 lead.

Dunstone got one back in eight and Cotter picked up a deuce with hammer in the ninth for an 8-5 lead, setting the stage for Saskatchewan’s dramatic comeback.

* Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada improved to 3-1 Monday with a 6-4 win over host Switzerland at the World Wheelchair Championships in Wetzikan.

Canada plays Scotland (2-2) Monday evening.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curling