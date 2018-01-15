Okanagan Rockets’ captain Mitchell Gove battles Dante Ballarin (right) and Aleks Bujak of the Vancouver North East Chiefs during the B.C. Major Midget League Showcase Saturday at CNC. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Okanagan Rockets sweep Chiefs, unbeaten in 7

Kelowna-based midget team outscores North East Chiefs 16-5 in BCMML Showcase action

As hosts of the BCMML Showcase, the Okanagan Rockets couldn’t have put on a much better show at the Capital News Centre.

Rested, healthy and icing a full lineup for the first time this season, the Rockets scored 16 times in posting a pair of convincing wins over the Vancouver North East Chiefs

In their first league play in a month, Brendan Boyle and Tanner Brown scored twice each on Saturday as the Rockets opened with a 6-3 win at the Capital News Centre.

On Sunday, Jack Finley scored a hat trick as Okanagan (13-9-3-1) completed the weekend sweep with a 10-2 rout of the Chiefs.

Captain Mitchell Gove scored twice and Rayman Bassi had a goal and three assists for the Rockets who pushed their BCMML unbeaten streak to seven games (5-0-2).

Cole Schwebius earned both wins in the Rockets’ net.

“Being our first weekend of games back after a long break I was generally happy with our play, with still some work to do in our game structure,” said Rockets’ head coach Eric Blais. “But I was really pleased with our offensive attack and our ability to finish this weekend.

“Hopefully we stay healthy and are able to keep improving our goal scoring.”

The Rockets hosted all 11 MML teams and the Everett Silvertips U18 team during the annual Showcase weekend, with the Vancouver Northwest Giants and Fraser Valley Thunder Thunderbirds also earning sweeps.

The last defeat for the Rockets team Dec. 2 in Prince George to the Cariboo Cougars.

After a bye week, Okanagan returns to action Jan. 27 and 28 in Trail with two games against the Kootenay Ice.

