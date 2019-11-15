File photo. (Mark Brett/Western News)

Okanagan schools lead the pack going into last qualifying weekend for B.C. volleyball championships

Okanagan high schools stay near the top as provincials approach

The B.C. high school volleyball championships are right around the corner and Okanagan teams are prepping for the final stretch.

Both AA and AAA level schools throughout the Okanagan are solidifying their final positions and rankings for when the championship tournament starts near the end of November.

In AA, it’s George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country who will represent the Okanagan as one of only 16 teams to advance to the championships. The Coyotes hold the 4th best seed in the division as of Nov. 15 as high school squads go into zone championships through the weekend.

George Elliot took home the silver medal at last year’s provincials.

In AAA action, there will be 20 teams advancing to the B.C. championships.

Kelowna Secondary and Mt. Boucherie rank near the top while underdogs Okanagan Mission and Penticton have worked their way up in the rankings in the past few weeks of play.

The KSS Owls come in at 2nd, the Mt. Boucherie Bears hold 6th, OKM cracks the top 10 for the first time this season with the 10th spot and Penticton is holding steady at 17th.

Rankings in both AA and AAA are tight and the final weekend of zone championships will set the table for the final placing and revealing the teams Okanagan squads will have to go through on the road to the provincials’ podium.

