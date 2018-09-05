Okanagan shooters honour founding members

Lynn Smith of High Prairie, Alta. takes aim at a target during the annual North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club’s Labour Day Trap Shoot in Spallumcheen. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

They honoured late founding members Art and Joan Salt while recording some stellar shooting in the Labour Day Classic at the North Okanagan Trap & Skeet Club in Spallumcheen.

Meet director Lisa Salt said splendid weather greeted a smaller turnout than usual with shooters from Alberta, Vancouver Island and northern B.C. joining Interior competitors.

“It was a four-day shoot with a half-day fun day preceding the shoot,” said Lisa. “We also had a little memorial and shots fired by seven members of the family of Art and Joan Salt, who recently passed away, who were part of the founding members of the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club, and life members. Art Salt shot right up until he was 95 years old.”

LABOUR DAY CLASSIC TROPHY REPORT (locals in boldface).

Event 1 – Preliminary Singles 41 entries

AA class – Brian Hazen – 97

A class – Jesse Smith – 98

B class – Bob Coleman – 97 – winner of c/o Gord Smith – 97 Gurjit Gakhal – 97

C class – Lynn Smith – 96 – winner of c/o Fred Bihun – 96

D class – Dave Wallace – 94

Event 2 – Edward Jones Handicap 41 entries

Short yd – Robert Varga – 88

Mid yd – Joe Portelance – 95

Long yd – Joe Turner – 94

Event 3 – Salt/Fowler Re/Max Doubles 38 entries

AA class – Tom Ginn – 96

A class – Jesse Smith – 93

B class – Gord Fowler – 96

C class – Luben Izov – 85 Hugh McWhirter – 85 – winner of c/o Peter McDonald – 85

D class – Gord Smith – 70 – winner of c/o Glynn Zavaduk – 70

Events 4 & 5 – Cowboy’s Choice Singles Championships (200 targets) 45 entries

Champion – Jesse Smith – 197/200

AA class – Brian Hazen – 196/200

A class – Mike Noer – 197/200

B class – Jason Weaver – 194/200

C class – Lynn Smith – 194/200

D class – Dave Wallace – 191/200

High Lady – Glynn Zavaduk – 165/200

High Vet – Bill Roseboom – 192/200

High Sr Vet – Bruce Bell – 194/200

High Elder – Jerry Broten – 192/200

Event 6 – Miller Medalist Handicap 45 entries

Short yd – Geoff Fern – 91

Mid yd – Bill Kacenas – 97

Long yd – Dave Jeffrey – 94

Event 7 – Cliff Kane Memorial Doubles Championships 40 entries

Champion – Jesse Smith – 96

AA class – Gurjit Gakhal – 93

A class – Joe Turner – 94

B class – Kevin Hammel – 93

C class – Jason Weaver – 95

D class – Gord Smith – 81

High Lady – Lynn Smith – 81

High Vet – Tom Ginn – 89

High Sr. Vet – Hugh McWhirter – 91

High Elder – Don Haaheim – 88

Event 8 – Canadian Tire Handicap Championships 45 entries

Champion – Dave Jeffrey – 93

Short yd – Geoff Fern – 88

Mid yd – Pat Bare – 91

Long yd – Kevin Hammel – 92

High Lady – Trish Fern – 84

High Vet – Fred Bihun – 86

High Sr. Vet – Barry Driemel – 91

High Elder – Jerry Broten – 87

HIGH OVERALL Champion – Jesse Smith – 749/800

HIGH ALL AROUND Champion – Jesse Smith – 381/400

High Lady – Lynn Smith – 351/400

High Vet – Bill Roseboom – 363/400

High Sr. Vet – Bob Coleman – 366/400

High Elder – Jerry Broten – 365/400

HOA PINS BY CLASS HOA – Jesse Smith – 749/800

AA class – Brian Hazen – 747/800

A class – Barry Driemel – 728/800

B class – Gord Fowler – 733/800

C class – Cameron Schole – 722/800

D class – Les Madsen – 625/800

Non-classified – Bryan Stapleton

