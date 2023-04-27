Okanagan Skaha School District athletes excel at track and field meet

Students from the Okanagan Skaha School District recently competed at the third Kelowna Twilight Meet of the season in preparation for the South/Central Zone Championships.

There were 18 students from the school district in the competition.

The meet was the first opportunity for the school district’s 4X100 metre relay teams to compete.

The Penticton Secondary School senior girls team of Grace Campbell, Josie Nickel, Katya Pentecost, and Baylee Leduc finished first in the 4X100 metre relay with a time of 52.71.

Team members also recorded individual wins in the 400m hurdles (Campbell) and senior shot put and senior long jump (Nickel). Leduc ran a personal best of 12.69 to win the junior 100m, and Pentecost took second in the senior 100m.

The school’s junior girls team of Anna Hatch, Sara Edge, Alexis Duncan and Isobel Hauber finished third behind a strong Okanagan Mission team. Individually, Hatch won the 300m hurdles in 57.97.

Summerland Secondary School took first with a time of 48.25 and Penticton Secondary School was third in the junior boys’ relay.

Jack Lessley, Max Patenaude, Peter Kunka and Ian Robinson competed for Summerland. Lessley took second in the junior boys 100m while Robinson claimed third in the junior boys high jump with a 1.55m performance.

Penticton was represented by Logan McWhirter, John Bolodo, Devan Kozak, and Lorenzo Atilano. Kozak was also first in the junior boys 300m hurdles in 44.94 and fourth in the 100m.

Individually, Kunka won the junior boys 3000m in 10:06.94 and Jasmine Hanry also stood out for Summerland Secondary School as she was top junior and first overall in the girls 3000m, winning with a time of 11:13.68.

Next up is the final Twilight Meet in Kelowna on May 2, followed by Zone Championships on May 9 in Kelowna.

The top three athletes from this meet will advance to the Okanagan Valley Championships in Kamloops on Thursday, May 18.

