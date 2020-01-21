Okanagan ski club seeks 250 volunteers for nationals

Estimated 800 athletes, coaches and support expected for March 25-April 2 event

A nine-day national competition coming to town needs a hand.

The Canadian Ski Championships and U.S. SuperTour Finals for the top cross-country skiers in Canada and the U.S. are coming to Vernon March 25 to April 2 and the event organizer is seeking local volunteers to help with an array of tasks. The organizer, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club (SLNC), says that no previous experience is necessary.

“For a race of this caliber we have volunteer needs that are not usually required,” said Volunteer Coordinator Marylin Breneman. “Things such as parking lot attendants, organization of athlete and volunteer banquets, food and refreshment stations, security, awards and more.”

The organizing committee believes that about 250 volunteers will be required depending on how many days each volunteer is available for.

“Volunteers will play a critical role in helping Sovereign Lake succeed in hosting the high-profile event.”

The organizing committee noted that there will be 800 athletes plus coaches, support staff and family in attendance for the nine-day event which is expected to generate an estimated $2.3 million economic impact for Greater Vernon.

“All volunteers will receive a branded toque, an invitation to a volunteer appreciation event and meals during shifts,” says Breneman. “It will also be an opportunity to see top-level ski competition up close.”

Breneman also noted there will also be draw prizes including a stay for two at Nipika Mountain Resort near Radium Hot Springs.

Those interested in volunteering at the event can submit their availability and preferred tasks on the Canadian National Ski Championships website: https://www.skinationals2020.ca/volunteers/

SLNC last hosted the National Championships in 1995; 2020 will mark the 25th anniversary of that event. The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club has received over 330 cm of snowfall to-date this season and currently all 55 km of ski trails are open and in excellent condition according to the latest trail report.

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of cross-country skiing as a lifelong activity. Committed to the provision of high-quality facilities, programs and services, the SLNC operates the largest cross-country ski club in Canada with over 2,000 members which had held various world-class events such as a World Cup and World Masters. Sovereign Lake operates 55 km of daily groomed cross-country ski trails and 20 km of snowshoe trails within Silver Star Provincial Park.

The Canadian Ski Championships are an annual event hosted in partnership with Nordiq Canada, the national governing sport body for cross-country skiing and include the Junior & Senior Championships and double as the championships for Canadian Universities and Colleges.

The organizing committee would like to recognize Kal Tire as the Volunteer Sponsor.

