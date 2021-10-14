Okanagan Sun eyeing 4th win in a row against Vancouver Island Raiders

In their last meeting on Sept. 25, the Sun defeated the Raiders 39-14

Kelowna’s football team is looking to get their fourth win in a row this weekend.

The Okanagan Sun will be facing off against the Vancouver Island Raiders at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Sun are going into Saturday’s game with a 5-1 record, after defeating the Kamloops Broncos 87-0 on Oct. 9. Their only loss came against the Langley Rams on Sept. 19, when they lost 7-0.

The Sun’s blowout victory on Oct. 9 was led by quarterback Dominic Britton, who recorded five touchdowns. Heading into week seven of the BC Football Conference season, Britton leads the league in completion percentage (54.5 per cent), passing yards (1,175), yards-per-attempt (10.5) and touchdown passes (12).

The team also leads the league with 277 total points in the season, allowing only 42 total points scored against them across their six games – the second-lowest points against in the league.

The Sun’s game against the 3-2 Raiders kicks off at 7 p.m. In their last meeting on Sept. 25, they defeated the Raiders 39-14.

