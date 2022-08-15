Okanagan Sun find end zone seven times in first half

It took just two quarters of football to prove who was the best of the best in the B.C. Football Conference.

The undefeated Okanagan Sun hosted the undefeated Westshore Rebels on Saturday night at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna during a battle of heavyweights.

The home team wasted no time getting on the board, with Mike O’Shea returning a punt for a touchdown early in the open quarter. Quarterback Dominic Britton’s arm was a force throughout the first half, where the Sun scored a whopping seven TDs, five of which were from Britton under centre.

By the final whistle, the Sun were up 65-29.

Sun Head Coach Travis Miller said before the game that his “veteran” crew is “coming together quite strong.”

“They’re playing the way we want them to be playing.”

The Sun continue their homestand on Aug. 20, in another Saturday under the lights matchup against the Vancouver Island Raiders, who are 1-3 on the season. The two previously met in the season opener on the island, where the Sun dominated the game in a 50-19 final.

