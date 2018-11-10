Courtesy Photo

Okanagan Sun head coach resigns

Coach Ben Macauley has been the Sun’s head coach for the past three years

The Okanagan Sun Football Club announces the resignation of head coach Ben Macauley.

“While my time as head coach has come to an end I will forever be thankful for the opportunity that the Okanagan Sun organization has given me. I want to thank my incredible coaching staff for sticking by me loyally for these last 3 years,” Macauley said in a statement.

“For a highly respected program to take a chance on a then young 30-year-old, unproven coach was a bold move. While we didn’t achieve the ultimate goal of a championship, it will be the many small, and mostly unseen successes that I remember most. I have no doubt that the core group of the team will go on to achieve greatness on and off the field in this great community and beyond. At this time, my focus and energy needs to shift from the Sun family to my family at home. I look forward to the next challenge.”

The Okanagan Sun thank Coach Macauley for his unwavering dedication to the organization on and off the field over the past three years, and wish him and his family the very best in the future.

The search for a new head coach of The Okanagan Sun will commence immediately.

Okanagan Sun head coach resigns

Coach Ben Macauley has been the Sun's head coach for the past three years

Most Read