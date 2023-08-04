Okanagan Sun hosting home opener, honouring national titles

The Sun are 1-0 on the season after beating Prince George last Saturday 32-0

The Okanagan Sun host their 2023 home opener on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Apple Bowl. (@bc.football.conference.news/Instagram)

After a long offseason, local fans can finally see the Okanagan Sun back on the field on Saturday night.

The Sun play in their long-awaited home opener on Saturday, Aug. 5 when they welcome the Valley Huskers to town.

Both teams are 1-0 going into week two of the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) season. The Sun dominated the Prince George Kodiaks 32-0 last Saturday while the Huskers beat the Langley Rams 26-18.

Before tomorrow night’s game, there will be a pregame ceremony honouring the Sun for winning the Canadian Cup Championship last season. It was the franchise’s third time becoming the best team in the country. Three banners will be presented, one for each national championship season.

Last season’s national title was the franchise’s first since 2000.

Kick off on Saturday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

FootballKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan