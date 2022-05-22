Okanagan Sun looking for billet families for the season

The Sun open the season against the Vancouver Island Raiders

Football season is around the corner in Kelowna and the Okanagan Sun are looking for the public’s help.

With the upcoming season not set to start for two months, the team is starting to look for billet families for the Sun players.

“Billet families play a large role within the Sun organization and make players feel like they are at home even when they are hundreds of miles away,” said Sun head coach Travis Miller. “Housing a Sun player is an extremely rewarding experience that provides a unique opportunity to help a young man adapt to his surroundings and forge lasting relationships that last well beyond Football.”

Players are expected to start coming into town between June 15 and July 1.

Becoming a billet family helps players coming from out of town to learn about the local community. It also comes with a compensation of $500-$700 per month and includes tickets to every home game. The season starts in late July and runs until October.

If you are interested in becoming a billet family, reach out to the Okanagan Sun by e-mail: info@okanagansun.ca.

The Sun open the season on Saturday, July 23, at the Vancouver Island Raiders. Their first home game at the Apple Bowl is Saturday, August 13, against the Westshore Rebels.

