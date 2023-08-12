The Okanagan Sun welcome the Kamloops Broncos to town on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Okanagan Sun welcome the Kamloops Broncos to town on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Okanagan Sun looking to stay hot against Kamloops

Since 2014, the Sun have outscored the Broncos 497-130 in 12 games combined

The Okanagan Sun look to continue their dominant start to the season at home on Saturday night.

Through two games, the Sun are 2-0, outscoring their opponents 94-6. They opened with a 32-0 win in Prince George in week one and than destroyed the Valley Huskers 62-6 in their home opener last Saturday.

On Aug. 11, they welcome the Kamloops Broncos to town, who are 0-1 to begin the year. They lost 70-10 to the Westshore Rebels last week.

Since 2014, the Sun have outscored the Broncos 497-130 in 12 games combined.

Kick off on Saturday is 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

