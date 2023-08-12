Okanagan Sun looking to stay hot against Kamloops

The Okanagan Sun look to continue their dominant start to the season at home on Saturday night.
Through two games, the Sun are 2-0, outscoring their opponents 94-6. They opened with a 32-0 win in Prince George in week one and than destroyed the Valley Huskers 62-6 in their home opener last Saturday.
On Aug. 11, they welcome the Kamloops Broncos to town, who are 0-1 to begin the year. They lost 70-10 to the Westshore Rebels last week.
Since 2014, the Sun have outscored the Broncos 497-130 in 12 games combined.
Kick off on Saturday is 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.