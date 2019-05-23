The Okanagan Sun will return to action in the fall. Photo: Okanagan Sun Facebook

Okanagan Sun name 1st class of Hall of Fame

The inaugural class will induct players, builders and volunteers

The Okanagan Sun have announced the inductees of the first ever Hall of Fame class.

Players, builders, volunteers and significant teams will be recognized by the organization starting this year, and will continue to honour the teams’ history going forward.

The Hall of Fame Class will be inducted at the inaugural Hall of Fame Ceremony June 26.

“We want to thank and recognize all the players, and volunteers who made the Sun organization what it is today. This event is important for us.” said vice president of the Okanagan Sun Brett Kryskow.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors donate bus for local ultimate frisbee team

READ MORE: Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

  • Barry Urness (Builder)
  • Terry Britton (Volunteer)
  • Greg Hewko (Player)
  • Jay Christensen (Player)
  • Terrance Huston (Player)
  • Chad Folk (Player)
  • Jeff Halvorson (Player)

READ MORE: Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing

Guest speakers Wally Buono and Brain Towriss, along side other special guests, will join the Okanagan Sun inaugural Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Coast Capri Hotel. Tickets can be purchased at trellis.org/sunhofevent2019.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal government contributes $4.3 million to prepare for 2026 World Cup

Just Posted

Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

BrainTrust launches annual helmet program in Kelowna

Three students received free helmets at the May 22 launch at Belgo Elementary School

Central Okanagan plants a tree in celebration!

It’s the 100th anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of BC

Cambridge House strata council says no room for retail

Kelowna councillors approve a zoning bylaw change, plan to probe lack of parking at condo complex

Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

The story of 5-time Stanley Cup winner Grant Fuhr comes to Kelowna June 16

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Administrative error results in do-over for trial against Ronald Arthur Teneycke

Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

Music and comedy event benefit Okanagan woman’s cancer battle

Fundraiser for Sue Folliott Sunday, May 26 at The Kal

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Trudeau visits Kamloops

Justin Trudeau met with the Kamloops mayor and First Nations

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Young Vernon melanoma survivor speaks out about sun danger

World Melanoma Day is recognized every May to highlight the growing prevalence of malignant melanoma.

Most Read