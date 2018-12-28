Okanagan Sun name new head coach

The Okanagan Sun football team has made the next step in rebuilding the franchise. The Sun announced Thursday that Jamie Boreham will spearhead the coaching staff this upcoming 2019 season.

Boreham has been the Sun’s assistant coach for the past two seasons as well as the special teams coordinator. Boreham knows about the challenges he, and the team face.

“It will undoubtedly bring out the best in me, and I will undoubtedly bring out the best in our players and coaches,” Boreham said in a statement on the Sun website. “We have a responsibility that is greater than us, a tradition to uphold. Some of the best people that I have played football with and against, wore the orange and brown. We will do ourselves, our families, our organization, and our community proud.”

RELATED: Lawrence Nagy ready for new role as Sun GM

Boreham has had a illustrious football career before his time with the Sun. Playing at the top level with Vancouver College, University of Manitoba, and a CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Boreham will succeed former head coach Ben Macauley who stepped down as head coach in November.

This will be the first change to the coaching staff that new general manager Lawrence Nagy will make towards the upcoming 2019 season. Nagy took over as GM after the Sun have struggled to return to the BCFL championships since 2015, and have not won since 2000.

