The Okanagan Sun are off to the Canadian Junior National finals on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Regina, Sask. (@okanagan_sun/Twitter photo)

Okanagan Sun off to the National Championships, looking to cover costs

The Sun take on the Regina Thunder at Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan on Saturday, Nov. 12

The Okanagan Sun are off to the Canadian National Championship game and they’re asking for the public’s help in getting there.

After winning the BC Conference title handily, beating the Westshore Rebels 38-0 on Oct. 22, the Sun made their way to Windsor, Ont., for the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) semi-finals.

Like they have all season, the Sun took care of business in the semi-finals, winning over the St. Clair Saints 42-24 on Oct. 29.

Now, the Sun are off to the CJFL National Champion game and they need your help.

The team is heading to Saskatchewan to take on the Regina Thunder at Mosaic Stadium.

With the team being a non-profit, meaning they relay on tickets sales, donations, and sponsors, they have started to GoFundMe page to raise money for their travel costs. They have set the goal of $10,000 and are already over halfway there.

Both teams are undefeated on the season going into the national championship game, set to go at 12 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, Nov. 12.

CanadaFootballJunior SportsKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan

