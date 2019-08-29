The Okanagan Sun’s Kelton Kouri. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Okanagan Sun player named special teams player of the week

Kelton Kouri picks up the nod in week four of the BC Football Conference

Though the Okanagan Sun picked up their second straight loss last week, there were some positives to take out of the 37-13 defeat to the Vancouver Island Raiders.

The Sun’s Kelton Kouri was named the BCFC’s special teams player of the week in week four of the season. Kouri is an integral part of the Sun’s special teams unit.

Kouri, a running back, had four punt returns for 45 years gained as well as four kick-off returns for a gain of 88 yards.

READ MORE: Bye week ahead, Sun look to recover from two straight losses

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

With the Sun entering their bye-week, head coach Jamie Boreham said that the time off will be good ahead of their highly anticipated next game against the conference-leading Langley Rams on Sept. 8.

“It’ll be a great test and a great chance for a bounce-back game for us,” said Boreham

The first-year coach said that the team will need to focus on team execution on all sides of the ball, including special teams, in order to be successful.

