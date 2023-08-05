Okanagan Sun rise franchise national championship banners before home opener

The Okanagan Sun honoured their storied past by raised banners for the franchise’s three national titles before the 2023 home opener at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Okanagan Sun honoured their storied past by raised banners for the franchise’s three national titles before the 2023 home opener at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Okanagan Sun honoured their storied past by raised banners for the franchise’s three national titles before the 2023 home opener at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Okanagan Sun honoured their storied past by raised banners for the franchise’s three national titles before the 2023 home opener at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Okanagan Sun honoured their storied past by raised banners for the franchise’s three national titles before the 2023 home opener at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Okanagan Sun honoured their storied past by raised banners for the franchise’s three national titles before the 2023 home opener at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News) The Okanagan Sun honoured their storied past by raised banners for the franchise’s three national titles before the 2023 home opener at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night, Aug. 5. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Okanagan Sun reflected on their outstanding 2022 season and the years past before taking the field in their 2023 home opener on Saturday night (Aug. 5).

Last season, the Sun won their first national title in 22 years when they beat the Regina Thunder 21-19 in November.

It was an incredible season for the Sun, who went 14-0 on the year, dominating their opponents all season long.

Before last season’s national title, the Sun had won it twice in their franchise – 1988 and 2000. In a pregame ceremony on Saturday night, the revealed banners for all three championship teams.

Members from all three teams were on hand for the debut, which received a loud cheer from the fans.

After the ceremony, kick off took place on the Sun’s first home game of the season as they welcomed the Valley Huskers to town.

Going into the game, the Sun have kept playing just like they did last season as they beat the Prince George Kodiaks 32-0 in week one on July 29.

READ MORE: Fierce action, fancy clothing at inaugural Kelowna Polo Classic

READ MORE: Magical sunflower maze to explore at Kelowna farm

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FootballKelownaLocal SportsOkanagan