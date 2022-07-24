The Okanagan Sun started its 2022 B.C. Football Conference season Saturday, July 23, in Nanaimo, scoring a lopsided 50-19 win over the host Vancouver Island Raiders. (Chase Johnston photo)

Okanagan Sun roll over Raiders

Sun start B.C. Football Conference season in Nanaimo Saturday, July 23, dominating the V.I. Raiders 50-19

The Okanagan Sun kicked off their B.C. Football Conference season on the road in Nanaimo Saturday, July 23, with a convincing 50-19 win over the host Vancouver Island Raiders.

The Raiders got off to a quick 7-3 lead when they threw a 75-yard touchdown pass. Sun quarterback Dominic Britton missed his receivers a handful of times in the first half going 10-for-20 throwing a pair of interceptions. Thanks to the Sun’s defence they were able to head to the locker room with a 15-7 lead.

The Sun offence would score five touchdowns in the second half.

Britton would go on a tear with a handful of impressive drives, throwing a 70-yard TD pass to rookie Noah Bymak. Britton finished another impressive drive scoring a one-yard TD run.

The game would come to a complete halt after Raiders’ offensive lineman Gage Geiger would be forced to leave via ambulance with an undisclosed injury. There is no word on his condition.

After the long delay the game would get out of hand with the Sun capitalizing on a defensive TD from Garrett Cape, a special teams TD where former Vernon Panthers Interior defensive MVP Grayson Statham would collect a fumble and return it for a major, and then backup QB Liam Kroeger would throw a dart to receiver Farrell Kenfack to cap off a five-TD second half.

The Sun are back in action next Saturday, July 30, when they take on the defending CJFL champions, the Langley Rams. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. from McLeod Stadium in Langley Township.

The Rams began defence of their B.C. title with a loss, falling 36-20 at home to the Westshore Rebels of Langford Saturday, July 23.

The other game saw the hometown Valley Huskers defeat the expansion Prince George Kodiaks 31-5 in Chilliwack.

The Okanagan Sun started its 2022 B.C. Football Conference season Saturday, July 23, in Nanaimo, scoring a lopsided 50-19 win over the host Vancouver Island Raiders. (Chase Johnston photo)
Okanagan Sun roll over Raiders

