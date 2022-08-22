Okanagan Sun stay perfect in romp over Raiders

Stay at the top of the B.C. Football Conference with a record of 4-0

The Okanagan Sun reconfirmed on Saturday that they are the best of the best in the B.C. Football Conference.

Taking on the Vancouver Island Raiders for the second time this season, the Sun played host at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna after winning each of their three games so far.

Defence dominated the opening quarter with only seven points scored, thanks to a long run to the end zone from Okanagan running back Jevon Garwood.

The barn doors blew open in the second quarter as quarterback Dominic Britton threw for three touchdowns and ran another in himself for a 35-0 lead at the half.

Mike O’Shea opened the second half scoring with a punt-return TD, his second in as many weeks, before Liam Krueger replaced Britton under centre for the remainder of the game.

Krueger threw one touchdown pass to Blaise Beauchemin in what ended as a 58-1 score – the Sun giving up just one point on a rouge.

The Sun will look to continue their perfect record this Saturday, Aug. 27, when they host the 1-3 Prince George Kodiaks at the Apple Bowl. Kickoff is set for 4p.m. Tickets can be found at okanagansun.ca.

You can also catch the game on the airwaves at AM1150 or BCFCTV.com.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors to honour late alumni Dhaliwal

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Okanagan-Shuswap fighters show moxy at Vernon boxing card

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFootballOkanagan