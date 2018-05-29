OMSC members (back) Brent Hobbs, Coach Thomas Robinson, Debra Parker, (middle) Brenda Balderson, Carmelle Guidi-Swan, Carol Taylor, Chantal McMartin, (front) Betty Brussels and Connie Stamhuis. -Image: OMSC

Okanagan swimmers on form at Canadian masters

Personal bests and medals in Calgary for Okanagan Masters Swim Club

Okanagan Masters Swim Club athletes returned from Calgary with a handful of medals and some personal bests while competing over the May long weekend at the 2018 Canadian Masters Swimming Championships.

The meet saw swimmers of all ages competing, from 18 to 97 years. The nine Kelowna swimmers ranged in age from 29 to 94.

“Nationals was an awesome meet for OMSC,” said OMSC coach Tom Robinson. “The entire team came together for every race to cheer on their teammates making us by far the most spirited team at the meet. Other masters teams even started to cheer for our swimmers because of their positive attitudes and the energy that our team was sending off. I was incredibly proud to have the opportunity to have coached everyone at the meet.”

The following is a breakdown of the personal bests for OMSC swimmers in Calgary:

• Brenda Balderson (age group 60-64) knocked 10 seconds from her fastest 800 free

• Betty Brussel (age group 90-94took 29 seconds off her fastest time 50 back

• Carmelle Guidi-Swan (age group 45-49) did a best time in 5 out of her 6 races and won a medal in every single event she swam in.

• Brent Hobbs (age group 50-54) nailed his stroke and took off nearly 2 seconds from his 100 fly best time.

• Elisa Hoover (age group 30-34) posted several best times and had a strong swim in the 50 free, setting a lifetime best.

• Chantal McMartin (age group 25-29) had a three-second drop from her best time in the 200 IM.

• Debra Parker (age group 60-64) won the 1500 free, beating a rival from another team.

• Connie Stamhuis (age group 85-89) broke one minute on her 50 free.

• Carol Taylor (age group 60-64) dropped six seconds off her best time in the 200 IM and came in second in her age category.

