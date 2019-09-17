Okanagan table tennis players thrive at 55+ games

Nine Salmon Arm residents were tough to beat at the games in Kelowna last week

The 55+ BC Games concluded in Kelowna last week.

Over 4200 athletes competed in over 30 sports over the five days of the games. Of those 4200, nine were from Salmon Arm and competed in the table tennis games against 80 of the provinces best senior paddlers.

The nine Okanagan competitors brought home 13 medals over the week as well as the Wooden Paddle award for the oldest player in the tournament, Ralph Owens.

The team of paddlers (Wilf, Doug, Ralph, Markku, Ann, Carole, Peter, Jarvis) compete at Salmon Arm’s 5th Ave Senior Centre and invite any aspiring-paddlers to join them for a match.

