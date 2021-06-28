Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil begins singles play Tuesday, and doubles action Wednesday, at The Wimbledon Championships in London. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo)

Okanagan tennis star ready for Wimbledon

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil tunes up by reaching quarterfinals at event in Eastbourne; won doubles at Wimbledon in 2014

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil is back at the site of arguably his biggest professional tennis win.

Pospisil is one of seven Canadians featured in the main draw at Wimbledon, which starts Monday, June 28, in London. Pospisil and American Jack Sock teamed up in 2014 to win the Wimbledon men’s doubles.

The first singles match for Pospisil will be Tuesday, June 29, at approximately 4:15 a.m. Pacific time against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena. Should he win, Pospisil could face the tournament’s third seed and recent French Open finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, in the second round.

Pospisil will team with American Nicholas Monroe in men’s doubles with their first match slated for Wednesday, June 30, against the seventh seeds Jamie Murray of Great Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil.

Other Canadians in the main draw include Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Sharon Fichman of Toronto. Andreescu is seeded fifth in the women’s draw. Shapovalov (1oth) and Auger-Aliassimie (16th) are ranked for the men’s competition.

Pospisil tuned up for Wimbledon by reaching the quarterfinals of the Viking International Eastbourne tournament in England, where he fell 6-4, 6-4 to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

