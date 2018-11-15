Okanagan trampoline gymnasts impress at World Age Group finals in Russia

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Jorydn Yendley of Kelowna (left) and Vernon’s Travis Towers both had impressive results on the opening day of the 2018 FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Russia. (File photo)

ST. PETERSBURG, RUS — Vernon’s Travis Towers cracked the top-15 for his age group in double mini trampoline (DMT) as the 2018 FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicked off on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

In men’s 15-16 DMT, Towers finished 14th, second-highest Canadian result, just two spots back of Gavin Dodd of Kamloops.

Kieran Lupish of Vineland, Ont. was 16th, and Matthew Dykman of Burnaby placed 19th.

Towers, 16, trains with the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre in Kelowna.

“The World Age Group Competition gives us the opportunity to showcase our junior teams and the depth we have in this country,” said Karen Cockburn, national team director for trampoline gymnastics at Gymnastics Canada. “Canada will be well represented across all events and our athletes are looking forward to performing on the world stage.”

Towers competed in four events at the Canadian finals, including trampoline, double mini trampoline and team finals for both events. On the individual trampoline, Level 6 men’s, Towers finished second. He also placed second in double mini trampoline and was part of the first-place men’s team.

Kelowna’s Jordyn Yendley advanced to the finals in women’s 15-16 double mini-trampoline in St. Petersburg and finished fifth overall.

“It’s always nice to land four for four passes,” said Yendley, who will also compete in trampoline and synchro trampoline this week. “Heading into finals, I just wanted to put out two good passes to my feet. I was in eighth place, so I just wanted to do two good passes and see what happened.”

