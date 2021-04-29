Former Vernon Sky Volleyball Club member Taylor de Boer has been selected as one of 18 women players to train with Canada’s national volleyball squad in September. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan volleyball player to train with national squad

Taylor de Boer, 15, formerly of Vernon, now living and playing Kelowna, one of 18 selected Canadawide for program

Taylor de Boer has her eyes on the future.

So does Canada’s national women’s volleyball team.

de Boer, 15, a former Vernon resident and Vernon Sky Volleyball Club member, is one of 18 women athletes from across Canada selected to train with the national team in Richmond in September as part of the national squad’s National Excellence Program.

A 6-foot-4 outside hitter with the UBCO Okanagan Junior Heat program, de Boer is the lone athlete selected from the Interior of B.C. for the program.

The program is designed to get athletes prepared for Olympic podium positions — specifically the 2028 Olympics.

Now living in Kelowna and attending Okanagan Mission Secondary, de Boer attended BX Elementary in Vernon Grade 1-7, and played at Vernon Secondary School in Grade 8 and 9.

She played two years of club for Vernon Sky and has also played T2 Volleyball in Kelowna. de Boer has also trained with Volleyball BC for the past several years.

“Her goals are to play for a top Canadian university, then play pro once she is done school,” said Taylor’s mother, Lisa de Boer.

Taylor has been determined and committed to doing all she can during the pandemic to make sure she gets on the court and practices her skills.

“She has improvised when necessary and this big accomplishment is not only for her but also all of the Interior in BC volleyball as it shows our players can compete with players across the province and in Canada,” said Lisa de Boer.

