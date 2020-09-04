Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the third round of the US Open Tennis Championships with a win versus fellow Canadian Milos Raonic Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Tennis Canada File)

Okanagan’s Vasek Pospisil tops fellow Canadian, advances to third round at US Open

Vernon tennis star pulled off an upset versus Ontario’s Milos Raonic in New York

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil managed an upset against fellow Canadian Milos Raonic to move on to the third round at the US Open Tennis Championships in New York.

Pospisil, ranked 94th in the world this week, came into the Thursday, Sept. 3 match a heavy underdog versus his 18th-ranked compatriot. But after dropping the first set 6 – 7, Pospisil stormed back to take the next three 6-3, 7-6 and 6-3 to reach the third round of the US Open for the first time in his career.

Known for his powerful serve, Raonic belted 29 aces against Pospisil, who had just 20 of his own. However, Pospisil made up the difference in the double-fault category with five to Raonic’s 11.

With the win, Pospisil evens the score with Raonic in tour-level head-to-head matchups with two wins apiece. He’ll be on the court opposite eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in third-round action Saturday (Sept. 5).

It’s a Canadian heavy field left standing at the Grand Slam tournament.

On Wednesday Denis Shapovalov defeated South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo after also dropping the first set. The Richmond Hill, Ont. native faces off against American Taylor Fritz in the Arthur Ash stadium at noon on Friday.

Félix Auger-Aliassime topped former Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in straight sets on Thursday, and will play the winner of a Friday bout between Dan Evans or Corentin Moutet.

On the women’s side, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que. lost her second-round meeting with reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-3. Fernandez was the only Canadian woman in action.

Defending women’s singles champion, Ontario’s Bianca Andreescu, pulled out of the tournament as she continues to recover from a knee injury suffered in October 2019.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil moves into second round at US Open

READ MORE: OG Anunoby hits 3 at buzzer, Raptors beat Celtics in Game 3

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Tennis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Organizers cancel 1,000-mile Yukon Quest sled dog race for 2021

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck at Harvey Avenue and Spall Road

The call came in at noon

Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops despite decrease in workforce

Unemployment rate now sits at 9 per cent, well below provincial, national rates

Mission Creek Greenway bridge repairs extended

The Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends bridges will be closed until Sept. 14

Rail Trail erosion mitigation work planned between Coldstream, Lake Country

Regional District of North Okanagan to start work on Okanagan Rail Trail mid-September

Morning Start: It’s illegal to own just one guinea pig in Switzerland

Your morning start for Friday, September 4, 2020

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Okanagan’s Vasek Pospisil tops fellow Canadian, advances to third round at US Open

Vernon tennis star pulled off an upset versus Ontario’s Milos Raonic in New York

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Distraught man arrested after police standoff in Kamloops

The incident unfolded in the Juniper area of the city

$15.9M property for sale in Revelstoke

The wooded property is beside a proposed golf course

Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Birdwatchers say the number of birds stopping to and from their nesting grounds is increasing

Most Read